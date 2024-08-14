<i>Emergency</i> Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Shines Bright As Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

To all Kangana Ranaut fans, we have an interesting update waiting for you. The trailer of her much-awaited film Emergency is out. Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The trailer also shared a glimpse of roles played by Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade and Satish Kaushik. The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary and Vishak Nair. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “INDIA is INDIRA & INDIRA is INDIA!!! The Most Powerful Woman In The History of the Country, The Darkest Chapter She Wrote in Its History! Witness ambition collide with tyranny. #EmergencyTrailer Out Now! #KanganaRanaut's #Emergency Unfolds In cinemas worldwide on 6th September.” Replying to the post, actor Neil Nithin Mukesh said, “Goosebumps!!. What an incredible trailer. Simply cannot wait to see this historic movie. Kangana Ranaut you are OUTSTANDING!!! Heartiest congratulations to you and your entire team.” Actress Mrunal Thakur said, “WHAT A PROMISING TRAILER.”

Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, will release on September 6 (worldwide). The film has been jointly backed by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

Earlier this week,Kangana Ranaut shared a poster from the film featuring all the characters on Instagram. Along with it, Kangana wrote, “Witness the Darkest Times of Democratic Indian History & the lust For Power that almost burned down the Nation! #KanganaRanaut's #EmergencyTrailer out on 14th August. The Explosive Saga of The Darkest Chapter of Indian Democracy #Emergency Unfolds In cinemas worldwide on 6th September.”

As per the official synopsis, the film is “based on true events that unfolded in 1975. The chronicles incidents that took place under the leadership of Mrs Indira Gandhi, one of the most Powerful Women in Indian History.”