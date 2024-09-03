Kangana Ranaut Announces <i>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</i> Amidst <i>Emergency</i> Release Setback

While the release of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency has been postponed, the actress has announced a new project titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film will be written and directed by Manoj Tapadia. The makers and Kangana shared a collaborative Instagram post featuring a series of snaps of the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata team. Kangana and Manoj can be seen posing alongside the project's producers, Babita Ashiwal and Adi Sharmaa. The text attached to the post reads: “Kangana Ranaut set to headline our maiden venture! Ecstatic to announce Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes, our first venture as producers Babita Ashiwal and Adi Sharmaa under our banners Eunoia Films and Floating Rocks Entertainnment. Starring the incredibly talented Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut our film is directed by the visionary director - writer Manoj Tapadia. #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata promises to resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring a sense of hope, courage, and resilience.”

Kangana Ranaut also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to announce Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. She wrote, “Experience the magic of real-life heroism on the big screen! Ecstatic to announce Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata, a cinematic tribute to the unsung heroes, with talented producer duo Babita Ashiwal & Adi Sharmaa, and visionary director-writer Manoj Tapadia.”

She added, “Eunoia films and Floating rocks Entertainnment sets out on their maiden venture with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata. #BharatBhhagyaViddhata promises to resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring a sense of hope, courage, and resilience.”

Coming back to Emergency, the film's release has been postponed due to the censor board requesting cuts. The movie features Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The cast also includes Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary and Vishak Nair. Directed by Kangana herself, Emergency was initially slated for release on September 6.