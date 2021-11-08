'I Am Not, Have Never Been': Lara Dutta Reacts To 'Memes' And Rumours That She's On A Dating App

Lara Dutta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram larabhupathi)

Actress Lara Dutta went live on Instagram on Monday morning to clarify some rumours about her having a profile on a dating app. The 43-year-old actress, in her video, stated that she is "not on any dating app, has never been." Lara Dutta stated that "feed has been flooded" with several memes and messages about her being on a dating app since yesterday and she decided to clarify the rumours by going online. In the video shared by the actress, she can be heard saying: "Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages, they have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app. So, it's been absolutely crazy, I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been and am not on anyone right now either."

"Not that I have anything against dating apps, I think it is an absolutely fantastic way for people to actually connect and meet each other. I am personally not on a dating app at the moment. So, for all the memes doing the rounds out there, am very amused to see most of them but there's not much truth in there. I do very few Insta lives so it's really fun to connect with you all of you, who are here today. But if you do hear this, please know that all the memes that are doing the rounds that am on some dating app, am not on any dating app guys," she added.

During her Instagram live session, Lara Dutta also teased her fans about a "really exciting news" that she is going to share later on Monday.

See Lara Dutta's video here:

Lara Dutta made her debut in Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is known for featuring in films such as Aan: Men at Work, No Entry, Partner, Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Chalo Dilli, Do Knot Disturb, Singh Is Bliing, the Don series and Welcome To New York. She was last seen in Bell Bottom, in which she portrayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.