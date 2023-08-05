Humans Of Riverdale: Meet Archie, Veronica, Betty And Gang

Have you met Veronica and Archie?(courtesy: zoieakhtar)

Here's your official invite to Riverdale - The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity in as a standalone character in the pop culture. The reason we brought this up today is because the makers of the Indian adaptation shared the character posters. Meet the stars of The Archies.

Meet Archie Andrews - Agastya Nanda

"The heartthrob of Riverdale who isn't sure where his heart belongs. Guess we'll find out on The Archies, coming soon only on Netflix."

Veronica - Suhana Khan

The makers described Suhana Khan's Veronica as "Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge 'cause here she comes."

Khushi Kapoor As Betty Cooper

Khushi Kapoor's Betty "might be the girl next door but she's not one to be taken granted for." Can't wait to meet her.

Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones

Did someone say food? You have Jughead's attention. "The only food Jughead Jones share with you is food for thought. Hide your burgers and milkshakes, Jughead and The Archies arrive soon only on Netflix," the makers wrote.

Vedang Raina Is Reggie Mantle

You don't want to mess with this one - "The only thing Reggie loves more than himself is himself winning. Beware, he'll charm his way through your heart."

Yuvraj Menda As Dilton

Meet Dilton, Riverdale's own walking library. Word from the makers - "When he isn't hanging with the gang, he's inventing to make the world a better place. Get set to geek out with him and The Archies."

Dot Is Ethel Muggs

Singer-actor Aditi Saigal, who goes by her stage name Dot, is Ethel Muggs - she is quirky, witty and crafty. "Whipping out sweetness is her superpower" (Zoya Akhtar's words)."

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix.