Suhana Khan In White Is Queen Of The Internet's Heart

After making headlines with her energetic performance at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil earlier this month, Suhana Khan is here to bless our feeds with yet another beautiful photoshoot of hers. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana treated her social media family to some pretty pictures of herself in a white dress. The pictures are shot by none other than celebrity fashion photographer Sasha Jairam. In the picture, Suhana can be seen posing in style in a white off-shoulder dress. No caption is needed as Suhana's expressions do all the talking.

The picture was an instant hit with Suhana's Instagram comment section exploding with praises from her fans. One user wrote, "Slayinggggggggg as always," while another gushed, "She is so pretty!"

Joining the bandwagon of admirers were also Navya Nanda and designer Manish Malhotra. Both dropped heart emojis below the post. For the unversed, Suhana Khan is all set for her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies alongside Navya Nanda's brother Agastya Nanda.

Earlier this week, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina attended the birthday party of their The Archies co-star Mihira Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Suhana opted for a pastel blue outfit that she accentuated with a dark blue bag. See the pictures from Mihir Ahuja's birthday here:

The Archies gang came, saw and conquered the stage at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil on June 18. The grand event, in which the teaser of the much-awaited musical drama The Archies was unveiled, also witnessed a first-ever performance by the entire cast on the song Suno from their upcoming film.

