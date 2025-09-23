Human Rights Body Member Slams Aryan Khan's <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>: "Don't Tarnish Anti-Drug Agencies"

In a sharp rebuke to Bollywood, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo has voiced strong objections to what he perceives as a deliberate attempt to undermine the credibility of anti-drug agencies.

Speaking to NDTV, Kanoongo asserted that certain productions are making a mockery of premier law enforcement bodies, thereby infringing upon the human rights of the officials working within them.

"Bollywood Wants To End Credibility Of Agencies"

Kanoongo didn't mince words, stating, "Bollywood wants to end credibility of agencies involved against organised agencies working against drugs."

He highlighted concerns that specific web series portray anti-drug agencies as a "joke", questioning the "negative mindset" of those in the industry who have previously targeted police, hawaldars, and traffic police for ridicule.

Protecting Gen-Z And Officials' Human Rights

The NHRC member emphasized the impact of such content on the younger generation, stating, "We have sent a notice to I&B ministry that such content should be deleted which affect our GenZ and action should be taken against them."

He firmly believes that officials working in these agencies also possess human rights, and depicting them as "corrupt or biased" constitutes a violation.

"So you can't create a negative environment around them by mocking them," he added, vowing, "We will not let them malign the image of a premier agency like NCB."

E-Cigarette Violation: Mumbai Police Noticed

Kanoongo also brought to light a specific instance from the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where actor Ranbir Kapoor was allegedly shown consuming an e-cigarette. He pointed out that this act directly violates a 2019 law, introduced by the Prime Minister, which completely outlaws the manufacturing, advertising, visualization, and consumption of e-cigarettes in India.

Considering this a criminal offense, Kanoongo confirmed that the NHRC has sent notices to the Mumbai Police to register an FIR and take appropriate action against those responsible.