Huma Qureshi's New Post Is All About Sun, Sand And Sea

Huma Qureshi in a still from the video. (courtesy: iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi, who has actively been sharing posts from Goa, added another one to her collection on Wednesday morning. In the video, the actress can be seen making the most of her me time on a beach. The post is all about sun, sand and the sea. For her day at the beach, Huma opted for printed swimwear that she paired with a white shrug of sorts and she looked pretty as ever. Huma added Anders Sohn's track Fly Away With Me to her video and she captioned it, "Wake up and jump in the ocean kinda day." She added the hashtags #waterbaby, #bliss and #surrender to her post. In the comments section, Sussanne Khan wrote "hottie."

Take a look at Huma Qureshi's post here:

Huma also explained what a picture-perfect selfie looks like. Sharing this click, the actress wrote, "Sun kissed selfies be like..."

Check out the actress' post here:

Another day of sun for Huma Qureshi.

Earlier this month, the actress shared stunning pictures from her Goa vacation. "When my BAE comes over ... it makes my heart sing (only coz she takes the best pics)," wrote Huma Qureshi. Photo Credit - Sonakshi Sinha.

Huma captioned this post, "Hanging with my new best friends... they are really nice .. plus I get to kiss some frogs #peace #chill #goa."

In terms of work, Huma Qureshi was seen in a web series titled Mithya. In terms of films, her last release was Monica, O My Darling. Last year, she also starred in Double XL, Valimai and featured in the track Suna Hai from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress will next be seen late celebrity chef Tarla Dalal's biopic titled Tarla.

Huma Qureshi is the star of films like Gangs of Wasseypur (both parts), Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Ek Thi Daayan, Jolly LLB 2, Kaala, Bell Bottom and Army Of The Dead, to name a few.