Huma Qureshi 'Hard-Launches' Rumoured Boyfriend Rachit Singh On Instagram: "We'll Always Do Die Do Together"

Huma Qureshi took to Instagram today to share an appreciation post for rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh. The duo will be seen together in the upcoming mystery thriller Baby Do Die Do. Huma Qureshi plays the female contract killer Baby Karmakar; Rachit plays Siddhu.

Huma Qureshi wrote, "Some stories are written long before the cameras start rolling. When I first met Rachit, what struck me wasn't just his talent-it was his patience. His quiet grit. A small-town boy from Banaras, he came to Mumbai carrying the same dream that brings thousands here every year. The difference is that when success didn't arrive overnight, he didn't quit. He stayed. He worked. He learned. He evolved."

She added, "For over a decade, he has helped other actors find their truth. He coached, mentored and trained performers who went on to become stars. He stood behind the camera, in rehearsal rooms, in workshops, helping others shine while quietly waiting for his own moment. And that's what I admire most about him."

"He never stopped believing that his turn would come. No shortcuts. No entitlement. Just hard work, consistency and faith in his craft. And now the spotlight finds him. This isn't an overnight success story. It's the result of years of showing up when nobody was watching. So welcome... Rachit. You've done the hard part already. Now... the stage is yours, Siddhu." she concluded.

Rachit Singh's Reaction

Rachit Singh responded in the comments to Huma's post. He wrote, "Thank you, Humi, for hard-launching me. Hahaha. Reading this made me realise that, wow, I really have been around for a while."

He continued, "Thank you for being my truest supporter. For believing in me, even on the days when I struggle to believe in myself. This is what makes you you, Humi. You notice things that most people miss, and you have this incredible way of putting them into words. I'm always grappling to find the right ones, and somehow you always know exactly what to say. So much to learn from you, on set and off."

"And taking this journey together has changed me in so many beautiful ways, so thank you for that, Baby Karmakar. And for the Saleem siblings, there's only one thing left to say: We'll always Do Die Do together," concluded Rachit Singh.

About Huma Qureshi And Rachit Singh

Rumours about Huma and Rachit dating reportedly began when singer Akasa Singh shared a photo with the duo, writing, "Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night."

That one post was enough to get people talking.

Their subsequent public appearance at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, both dressed in pink, made Huma and Rachit stand out instantly. Soon, social media was buzzing with speculation about their relationship. The chatter only grew louder when they appeared together once more at Rachit's intimate birthday celebrations.

Apart from being spotted at Thamma﻿'s screening, they were also seen arriving for a Diwali bash by production banner Emmay Entertainment, last year.

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