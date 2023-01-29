Inside Mira Rajput's 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' Moment With Her Family

Mira Rajput shared this picture. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Kapoor's Instagram feed is a breath of fresh air. As the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira is no stranger to love and attention from fans. The mother of two also enjoys a fan following of her own, thanks to her fun social media content. Currently, she is on a beach holiday with her family. Mira has shared two images. The first is a selfie with her siblings and cousins. The second features the family chilling on the beach. In the caption, Mira Kapoor wrote, “You can count on us like 1-2-3-4-5-6…#famjam #thisisus #humsaathsaathhain” and added heart and butterfly emojis.

Mira Kapoor also shared a lovely selfie from the beach and said: “Back to the beach.”

At the trailer launch event of Shahid Kapoor's web series Farzi, he was accompanied by Mira Kapoor. She shared a photo on social media where the couple are looking at the phone screen held by Shahid. In the caption, she wrote "Currently watching Mr K, beside Mr K" and added the hashtag "real BTS." Rapper Badshah and fashion designer Kunal Rawal commented with red heart icons on the post.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor celebrated New Year in Goa in the company of friends. From Konkani thali to trekking, Mira shared a post summing up her "Goan escape". Along with photos, Mira has dropped an informative caption explaining each photo. She wrote, "A Goan Escape. In order of adventure... 1. A Konkan Thali. 2. The most serene forest retreat with lip-smackingly good food and warm service @thepostcardhideaway. 3 & 4. Going coconuts at the Spice Farm. 5-8. A trek to the Netravali waterfalls with the entire gang and two adventurous monkeys. 9. Swipe to see. Sums it up."

Mira and Shahid Kapoor have been married since July 2015. The couple has two kids – a daughter Misha and a son Zain.