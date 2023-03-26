Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Shares New Pics. Sussanne Khan Reacts

Saba Azad shared this picture. (courtesy: sabazad)

Saba Azad has treated her Insta family to new pictures of her in a saree, and we just can't take our eyes off. In the image, Saba looks oh-so-pretty in a sequin saree designed by Manish Malhotra. However, what grabbed our attention was Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan's reaction to her post. Sussanne liked the post shared by Saba. Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are currently dating each other. Sharing the post, Saba captioned the image as "Shiney disco disco disco...."

Well, it's not the first time Sussanne Khan reacted to Saba Azad's post. Often their Instagram exchange makes it to the trend list. Last year, Saba shared a video from a screen test on Instagram, and Sussanne was quick to reply, "Soooo radddddd! Love this." Saba replied to Sussanne's comment on her post, and she wrote: "Thanks my Sooz."

Also, Sussanne Khan, along with boyfriend Arslan Goni, ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, attended Saba's concert at Lollapalooza.

Coming back to Saba Azad, on Saturday, she shared similar pictures on her Instagram handle, and her boyfriend and actor, Hrithik Roshan, was quick to comment. Sharing the images, Saba captioned it as "Mermaid but make it disco!! Soon Hrithik commented, "I see you," followed by a heart emoticon. Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, "Wow".

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for a while now. They officially confirmed their relationship on Karan Johar's 50th birthday. Earlier, the actor was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan, but they got divorced in 2014.