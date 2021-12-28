Hrithik Roshan Wins The Internet With This Pic

Hrithik Roshan posted this. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Our hearts are racing. Reason? Hrithik Roshan has shaken the internet with yet another selfie. It needs no saying that social media is on a collective meltdown after seeing the image. The photo is a close-up where we see Hrithik's dreamy eyes. He lies bare-chested out in the sun while wearing a camouflage cap. Bollywood's Greek god is here to slay our hearts with his intense looks. And, the actor's post has set the internet on fire, literally. Fire emojis pile up in the comments section of the post. That includes celebrities like filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Anita Hassanandani.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented in Spanish, “Muy Caliente Baby (very hot, baby),” and added fire emoji. We clearly agree with the message.

Check the post:

Recently, we got a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan's goofy side in snapshots shared by actress Samantha Lockwood. The two recently met and aced some cool poses for the lens. The actress' unverified account posted the photos with a caption, "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii...Superstar."

Hrithik Roshan's photogenic facial features have moved the hearts of many fans. He has been the face of several brands with his charming personality and edgy style. But the actor knows how to lighten up the mood with some funky facial expressions too. Need proof? Recently, the actor posted a photo where he looks at the camera with cross-eyes. Again, he is wearing a cap. This time, he has a phone stuck to his ears. He wrote, "This call could have been a Whatsapp message" and added a "content face" emoji.

Hrithik Roshan has an awe-inspiring way of flaunting his handsome features on Instagram. He makes it more special with his captions. Once, the actor posted his black-and-white photos where he is seen looking sideways at some distant object. He captioned the image in a fun way, "Look away look number 21. Look away look number 22. In your face."

Hrithik Roshan is all set to win our hearts with his next project, Fighter, where he will co-star Deepika Padukone.