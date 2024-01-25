Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Deepika Padukone, The Kapoors Attend Fighter Screening

Scenes from the Fighter screening being held today.

Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter hit the screens today and on the big day, the makers hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai. The film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan was accompanied by girlfriend and actor-musician Saba Azad. Deepika Padukone, who stars in a pivotal role in the film, arrived at the screening solo and she did it in style. Anil Kapoor's cheer squad included his family. Karan Singh Grover's plus one was Bipasha Basu. The film showcases the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) and his team as they embark on a mission to safeguard the skies as well as the nation.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad in picture-perfect moments.

Deepika Padukone, who stars as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, flashed her million dollar smile as she attended the screening of the film.

The one where Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty) posed with his screen enemy played by Rishabh Sawhney.

Shamsher Pathania and team posed together.

Anil Kapoor's cheer squad included members of the Kapoor family. Sonam Kapoor cheered for dad Anil at the screening. She was accompanied by husband Anand Ahuja.

Anil Kapoor's nephew and actor Arjun Kapoor also attended the screening.

Karan Singh Grover, who stars as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in the film, was accompanied by wife Bipasha Basu. The couple happily posed together.

Sanjeeda Sheikh, who also stars in the film, posed for the paparazzi at the screening.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also posed at the screening.

Last night, a screening of the film was hosted for only family and friends at Mumbai's Yash Raj Studios. The attendees included Hrithik Roshan, his girlfriend Saba Azad, his cousin Pashmina, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan along with kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Shah Rukh Khan also attended the screening last night.