This Monochrome Pic Of Hrithik Roshan Makes Our Hearts Skip A Beat

Image instagrammed by Hrithik Roshan. (Courtesy: HrithikRoshan)

Please don't do this to us, Hrithik Roshan. That look is making our hearts skip a beat. Our eyes can't take it anymore. The actor has shared a set of oh-so-handsome pictures of himself on Instagram. In the monochrome clicks, Hrithik is looking straight into the camera. Don't know about you, but our hearts just did a backflip. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Avinash Gowariker and his 2-minute made instant post pack up shot.” Well, we must Avinash Gowariker for the amazing click. The pictures have received much love from Hrithik's fans in the comments. They have dropped red hearts and fire emojis under the post.

Now, take a look at the pictures we are talking about:

Avinash Gowariker has also shared some photos featuring “Dude Definition” Hrithik Roshan.

Before this, Hrithik Roshan shared a postcard-worthy snap featuring the Roshans on Diwali. We also get a glimpse of Hrithik's girlfriend, actress Saba Azad, in the frame. She looks stunning in a red lehenga. Sharing the photo, the actor simply said, “Happy Diwali beautiful people.”

Hrithik Roshan, who will be next seen in Fighter, is keeping fans posted with his ‘awe'spiring fitness journey. A whole back, he dropped a “post vacation to post shoot” transformation picture and said, “

5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees , back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance. Hardest part - was saying NO to other important things, loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTM's and even extended work hours. 2nd hardest part - Getting into bed by 9pm. Easiest part - having a partner who is likeminded in thoughts and action. Thank you Sa. Best part - having a mentor like Mr. Kris Gethin who one can follow blind. Thank you Mr. Gethin for that expertise. Person I couldn't do it without - my man Swapneel Hazare. Thank you to my team. I am blessed to have these humans on my side.”

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter will be released in January. Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are also part of the film.