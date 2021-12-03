Hrithik Roshan Really, Really Didn't Want To Take This Phone Call

Hrithik Roshan posted this. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Highlights Hrithik Roshan posted a picture on Instagram

"This call could have been a whatspp message," wrote Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in 'Fighter'

Hrithik Roshan never fails to impress us with his mind-blowing dance moves and major fitness goals on his social media account. The actor on Friday took to his Instagram to share a post, where he is seen making a funky face as he poses for a picture. Hrithik Roshan can be seen holding his cell phone and wearing a blue cap with the word 'Be the game changer' written on it. Sharing the post Hrithik wrote: "This call could have been a Whatsapp message." along with a 'proud face' emoji. Many celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Priyanka Chopra reacted with a laughing emoji. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan reacted with a clapping emoji on his post. This is what Hrithik Roshan posted :

Recently, Hrithik Roshan also shared a birthday post of his cousin Pashmina Roshan. Sharing the post, Hrithik wrote: "Happy birthday to the brightest most beautiful star I have had the good fortune of knowing so closely. You are truly one of a kind Pashmina. Every year I am prouder and every year I feel more lucky that you are a part of our family. Every moment lived when you are around fills up all hearts with the best kind of love. I love you so much. Have a year just as bright and amazing as you. Love, Duggu bhaiya."

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Fighter. The film marks the duo's first collaboration. Hrithik Roshan has appeared in several films including Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kites, and Super 30. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster film War starring opposite Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.