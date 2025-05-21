Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Initial Reactions To <i>War 2</i> Teaser: "It Is Not Easy To Make A Film Of This Scale"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Agent Kabir in the sequel. New cast members include Jr NTR and Kiara Advani alongside Roshan. War 2 is scheduled for release on August 14, 2025, in multiple languages.

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War, which was directed by Siddharth Anand. The film was led by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, while Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana played key roles.

Ever since the announcement of War 2, fans have been waiting with bated breath to get a glimpse of the film, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The new cast joining Hrithik in the sequel is Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

The makers unveiled the teaser of War 2 yesterday, on the special occasion of Jr NTR's birthday. As expected, the internet was on fire with several reactions, and expressing excitement for the film which looks like an edge-of-the-seat ride.

Hrithik Roshan will be seen reprising his role as Agent Kabir in the film. War 2 seems to be amping up on the high-octane action sequences.

Reacting to the incredible response to War 2's teaser, Hrithik shared, "War is a special franchise for me. So, seeing the appreciation that War 2's teaser is getting, and seeing how people are pouring their love for NTR, Kiara, Ayan, me, and the entire team makes me happy. It is not easy making films of this scale, and we have given our best to make War 2 an action spectacle for people."



He added, "I have always been a huge fan of the action genre since I was a kid, and I really have fun whenever I do films like War 2. So, for me, I had the best time reliving Kabir, a character that has given me love from all quarters for years now."



Hrithik further expressed how such an outburst of love and appreciation from the very beginning of War 2's campaign also instils a boost of confidence in the team.



The actor concluded, "I can't wait to see the reaction of people when they see War 2 on the big screen."



Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is set to release on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

