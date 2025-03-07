Hrithik Roshan Poses With Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni At Her Store Launch

Sussanne Khan has recently expanded her interior design venture, The Charcoal Project, in Hyderabad. Gauri Khan has collaborated with her for one floor at the store. Hrithik Roshan, who always shows his active support to his ex-wife's business ventures, showed up to cheer for her. A paparazzo shared a picture from the starry launch. Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni and Hridhaan pose for an adorable frame. Hrithik Roshan can be seen resting his hands over Arslan's shoulder.

Earlier, Arslan Goni shared a reel to cheer for Sussanne Khan. An excerpt from his post read, "My dear darling @suzkr .... I can't begin to tell you how proud I feel of what you have created with TCP Hyderabad ....... I have seen you go through a lot in the past two years while you put in rigorous hours and worked so so hard."

The store launch was a starry affair. Gauri Khan's famous girl gang comprising Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey were in attendance. Sussanne Khan also attended the event. Zoya Akhtar, designer Vikram Phadnis, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania added glitz to the event.

Gauri Khan's mother Savita Chhibber and her friends Shalini Passi, Nandita Mahtani, Deanne Pandey also arrived to cheer for her.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000. They called it quits in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and remain best friends.

Hrithik Roshan is currently in a relationship with Saba Azad while Sussane Khan is dating Arslan Goni.