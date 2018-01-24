Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Grandfather's Birthday. Posts Wonderful Family Pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his maternal grandfather J Om Prakash's 92nd birthday in Mumbai on Wednesday. The whole family, including Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, gathered together to celebrated Mr Prakash's birthday. "As a young man, he sold his wedding ring to buy books. Studied under street lamps. Self-taught. Ignited by creativity he forayed into films. Aap Ki Kasam and 22 more jubilee films brought him name and fame. But his greatest work was love. Here he is at 92. My greatest teacher. My Deda," Hrithik captioned the post, adding some wonderful family pictures. J Om Prakash worked as a filmmaker and is known for films like Aas Ka Panchhi, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Apnapan and Aasha.
As a young man he sold his wedding ring to buy books. Studied under street lamps. Self taught. Ignited by creativity he forayed into films. Aap ki kasam n22 more jubilee films brought him name n fame. But his greatest work was love. Here he is at 92. My greatest teacher. My Deda. pic.twitter.com/E1zpuVNDZj— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 24, 2018
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced in 2014, after 14 years of marriage. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. However, the duo have remained best friends and often go together for holidays with kids and are spotted at various parties and family events.
He began filming Super 30 on Monday. The film is about mathematician Anand Kumar and tracks his journey to fame as the founder of the Super 30 programme in Patna that trains IIT aspirants.