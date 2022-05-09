Hrithik Roshan And Pinkie Roshan's Mother's Day Celebration Looked Something Like This

Hrithik Roshan with mom Pinkie Roshan. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan is a fitness enthusiast and he surely gets it from his mother Pinkie Roshan. The 48-year-old actor shared pictures with his mom Pinkie, 67, on his Instagram profile. They can be seen working out together in the pictures. The actor mentioned in his post that he took his mom for a movie date but she didn't like it much, so they did yoga together. Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother's Day. I took her for a movie she didn't like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama actually knows a lot of good stuff about strength. Happy Mother's Day everyone. Love you mama."

Here is what Hrithik Roshan posted:

On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan was pictured with his mom outside a theatre. See the photos here:

Hrithik Roshan pictured with mom Pinkie.

Hrithik Roshan outside the theatre.

Hrithik pictured outside the theatre.