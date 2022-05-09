Hrithik Roshan And Pinkie Roshan's Mother's Day Celebration Looked Something Like This

Hrithik Roshan is a fitness enthusiast and he surely gets it from his mother Pinkie Roshan. The 48-year-old actor shared pictures with his mom Pinkie, 67, on his Instagram profile. They can be seen working out together in the pictures. The actor mentioned in his post that he took his mom for a movie date but she didn't like it much, so they did yoga together. Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother's Day. I took her for a movie she didn't like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama actually knows a lot of good stuff about strength. Happy Mother's Day everyone. Love you mama."
In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in a high-octane action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The same year, he also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019. He will also star in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.
Hrithik's dad Rakesh Roshan started his career as an actor in 1970 film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani and followed it up films like Buniyaad, Khoobsurat, Kaamchor and Bhagwan Dada among others. He made his debut as director with 1987 film Khudgarz and also directed films like Khoon Bhari Maang, King Uncle, Koyala and Karan Arjun. He gave son Hrithik his big Bollywood break with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.