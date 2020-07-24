How Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha And Shweta Tripathi Marked 5 Years Of Masaan

Vicky, Richa and Shweta at Masaan screening. (courtesy: battatawada)

Masaan actors shared their favourite memories from the film on their respective social media profiles as the film clocked 5 years on Friday. Vicky Kaushal, who starred as Deepak in the film, shared multiple BTS pictures from the sets of the film. No caption needed. Richa Chadha, who played the role of an independent, righteous girl named Devi Pathak in the film, shared a poster of the film on her Instagram story. Shweta Tripathi, who starred as Vicky Kaushal's love interest Shaalu Gupta, shared pictures from the film's screening in Varanasi and accompanied her post with an extensive note.

Here's what Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha posted on Instagram:

Screenshot of Richa Chadha's Instagram story.

Shweta Tripathi, in her post wrote: "This day, 5 years back. One of the most important things for an actor is that first Friday, when the world sees them on the big screen for the first time and I really couldn't have asked for a better one. The team, the story, the characters, the place, the music, all of it was so special and close to our hearts. We were in Benaras for the premiere. The city where it all began." The Trip actress added, "Khud ka hair and make-up karke, muskuraatey hue aur tummy mein bahut saari butterflies ko lekar, pahuch gaye the hum apni film sabke saath dekhne. Thank you for the love, the poetry and the barish. Thank you for making us your Devi, Deepak aur Shaalu."

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and written by Varun Grover, Masaan showcased two stories, set in a crematorium that converged eventually. The film was critically acclaimed and it was screened in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, also winning two awards.