Shweta Tripathi Opens Up About Her Journey From A Fashion Student To An Actress

Shweta Tripathi is best-known for her performance in Masaan. (Image courtesy: officialhumansofbombay)

Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi chronicled her journey from being a fashion student to becoming a well-known actress in her piece for Humans Of Bombay. In her post, Shweta revealed how her father stood by her through thick and thin and how he was surprisingly supportive of her decision of pursuing acting as a profession. In her post, Shweta vividly recalled the day she told her father about her dream of becoming an actress and wrote: "I still remember that moment-my dad and I were on the terrace, drying clothes when I told him I wanted to act. His immediate reaction was, 'Why don't you join the National School of Drama?' I was at a loss for words-he accepted it so easily. He's never failed to surprise me and has always had my back. He's helped me find the wind beneath my wings."

Shweta, who stepped into the film industry with the 2011 film Trishna, featuring Freida Pinto, acknowledged her father and added that it was his firm belief in her capabilities that has made her what she is today. "It's so important that I could talk to my dad without the fear of being judged. The feeling of being supported by him, despite it being a hasty decision sometimes, was inexplicable. The fact that he respected me, trusted me, gave me space to find my identity and didn't ask me to fit into any stereotypes has made me what I am today. He believed in me and my dreams- which is why, so did I," read an excerpt from Shweta Tripathi's post.

The 33-year-old actress also talked about how she was apprehensive about pursuing her dream initially and had a sense of fear if her parents would be willing to support her. "After a few years, I was studying Fashion Communication and was almost done, when I realised I wanted to pursue acting instead. Again, I was apprehensive to tell my dad. What if he got upset about me changing my career at the last minute? What if he didn't approve of acting? But I knew I had to tell him," Shweta wrote.

Read more about Shweta Tripathi's journey here:

Shweta Tripathi's breakout film was the 2015 film Masaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, in which she played the role of Shaalu Gupta. She has also starred in films like Haraamkhor and Gone Kesh among others.

Shweta has also been a part of several web-series which include The Trip, Mirzapur, The Trip Season 2 and Laakhon Mein Ek among others.

