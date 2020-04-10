How Varun Dhawan Will 'Celebrate' Once The Lockdown Ends. ROFL Video Inside

A fan page shared this photo of Varun Dhawan. (Image courtesy: VWellwishers )

While we are still thinking of ways to kill time during the lockdown, Varun Dhawan has already started making a list of things he will do once the quarantine phase ends. The actor, on Friday, shared a ROFL video to show his fans how he is going to "celebrate" after the lockdown ends. In the clip, a really cute kid can be seen showing off his quirky dance moves adorably on what appears to be a chair. Sharing it, Varun Dhawan wrote: "Once this ends, I will celebrate like this." The actor's post left his friends from the industry in splits but more on that later. First, check out the clip that Varun Dhawan shared on Instagram:

Reacting to Varun's post, Tiger Shroff, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Sonal Chauhan, Rohit Shetty and Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped several laughing emoticons in the comments section. Arjun Kapoor, who is one of Varun Dhawan's close friends, dropped a fiery emoji and wrote: "Mann dola dola dola" while the actor's Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi commented: "LMAO."

Screenshot of Athiya, Tiger, Nora, Kiara, Arjun and Rohit Shetty's comments on Varun Dhawan's post.

Varun Dhawan's fans also filled his post with comments such as, "really funny" and "so cute." Some of them also said that the kid in the viral video is from Indonesia.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is all set to judge stay-home online talent hunt showEntertainer No 1. The show will soon launch on Flipkart Video. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, in which he shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor. He has film such as Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan and Mr Lele in the line-up. Coolie No 1 is a remake of Varun's filmmaker father David Dhawan's original movie of the same name.