How Twins Raghu And Rajiv, Separated By 3 Floors During Lockdown, Celebrated Birthday Eve

Raghu and Rajiv... in this order (courtesy instaraghu)

Highlights Raghu shared a collage on Instagram featuring himself and Rajiv

"Can't bring our birthday in together this year," he wrote

Rajiv shared a picture of his "Party of 2 budday"

TV personalities Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman marked their birthday eve with ROFL but kinda sad posts on Instagram. The celeb twins, who just turned 45 today, began early birthday celebrations on Tuesday evening with drinks and a party in their respective apartments. In his post, Raghu shared what appears to be a screenshot of when the twins caught up on their birthday eve over video calling. Raghu revealed that they stay in the same building but are separated by three floors and will be celebrating their shared birthday in their respective homes. "Birthday eve. But this year is a lockdown birthday! Rajiv and I are just three floors apart. But can't bring our birthday in together this year. No problem! Social distancing and safety are more important. And love can never be locked down. Happy birthday, brother," Raghu posted on Instagram along with a collage of him and his brother. We seriously can't tell who's who.

Take a look at Raghu Ram's "lockdown birthday" post here:

Meanwhile on his Instagram, Rajiv shared a drink with his wife Susan and virtually clinked his glass with Raghu's over Instagram. "Party of 2 budday. Stay home stay safe. Cheers, Raghu," he captioned a selfies with his wife.

Here's Rajiv Lakshman's birthday greeting for brother Raghu:

Meanwhile, Raghu Ram and wife Natalie Di Luccio has been having quarantined date nights since the lockdown began.

Rajiv Lakshman has been busy with mask-making. He even shared a tutorial on Instagram: "Masks are good! Here's how to make a mask of your own in 5 easy steps. Now, no excuses for being maskless. C'mon. Let's mask India to save India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3. In India, the positive cases of COVID-19 have risen to over 11,430 with Maharashtra being the worst hit state.