'How Time Flies': Anil Kapoor Celebrates 20 Years Of Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai completed 20 years on Tuesday. The film opened in theatres on August 25, 2000 and also starred Sonali Bendre. Marking 20 years of the film, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Pelli Chesukundam, Anil Kapoor tweeted: "Celebrating 20 years of Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain! How time flies!" He also shared a poster of the film that features him and Aishwarya. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai was directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Anil Kapoor's filmmaker brother Boney Kapoor. In his post, Anil Kapoor also shared the link of the track Shukriya Shukriya from the film, which also featured Anupam Kher.

Here's what Anil Kapoor tweeted:

Watch the song Shukriya Shukriya from Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor have worked together in a couple of films. The duo first co-starred in Subhash Ghai's romantic drama Taal, which released in 1999. Their next film together was Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. After 18 years, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya reunited for Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan, which also featured Rajkummar Rao. The film released in August, 2018.

Anil Kapoor and Sonali Bendre were also among the cast of 2001 film Lajja. Other than Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Aishwarya and Sonali Bendre have worked together in the 2000 film Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, whom Aishwarya married in 2007.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Gulab Jamun. Anil Kapoor's upcoming film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa while Sonali Bendre was last seen in Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, in which she featured in a cameo.