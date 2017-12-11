How Sridevi Feels About Janhvi's Debut: 'Excited, Nervous, Concerned' Janhvi's is one of two very high-profile debuts coming up in 2018

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Janhvi is Sridevi's elder daughter New Delhi: Highlights Janhvi Kapoor, 19, is already a star-in-the-making "It is a great feeling," said Sridevi "I am excited, nervous, happy," she added Dhadak, releases in July. At the Lux Golden Rose Awards in Mumbai on the weekend, the 54-year-old actress said, "It is a great feeling. I am excited, nervous, happy and concerned, as any mother would be. But she is a very hard working and very dedicated girl," reports news agency IANS. She should probably list out some stock responses to trot out because the questions aren't going away any time soon - Janhvi's is one of two very high-profile debuts coming up in 2018, the other being Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara who is filming Kedarnath with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar, not technically a debutant because he's already starred in and won an award for Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. This will be Ishaan's first Bollywood project, however. Dhadak, currently filming in Udaipur, is a Karan Johar production.



Janhvi Kapoor, 19, is already a star-in-the-making. She was spotted last month at IFFI 2018 in Goa with her parents, her first official appearance after Dhadak was announced.



When asked about Janhvi, Sridevi is now careful to say she supports and has full confidence in her daughter's ambition. Last June, Sridevi was attacked online for telling mid-day that she was 'in favour' of Janhvi's choice of career at first and would rather see her married. She later said in a tweet that her remarks had been 'misunderstood' and that she head meant to say she would rather not have her daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi, deal with the uncertainties of fame and showbiz.



Sridevi, star of films such as Naagin, Chandni and Mr India, was last seen in MOM.



(With inputs from IANS)



Sridevi is probably going to be bombarded with questions about daughter Janhvi's debut right up until her first film,, releases in July. At the Lux Golden Rose Awards in Mumbai on the weekend, the 54-year-old actress said, "It is a great feeling. I am excited, nervous, happy and concerned, as any mother would be. But she is a very hard working and very dedicated girl," reports news agency IANS. She should probably list out some stock responses to trot out because the questions aren't going away any time soon - Janhvi's is one of two very high-profile debuts coming up in 2018, the other being Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara who is filmingwith actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Dhadak co-stars Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar, not technically a debutant because he's already starred in and won an award for Iranian director Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. This will be Ishaan's first Bollywood project, however., currently filming in Udaipur, is a Karan Johar production.Janhvi Kapoor, 19, is already a star-in-the-making. She was spotted last month at IFFI 2018 in Goa with her parents, her first official appearance afterwas announced.When asked about Janhvi, Sridevi is now careful to say she supports and has full confidence in her daughter's ambition. Last June, Sridevi was attacked online for telling mid-day that she was 'in favour' of Janhvi's choice of career at first and would rather see her married. She later said in a tweet that her remarks had been 'misunderstood' and that she head meant to say she would rather not have her daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi, deal with the uncertainties of fame and showbiz.Sridevi, star of films such as Naagin, Chandni and Mr India, was last seen in(With inputs from IANS)