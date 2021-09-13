How Shilpa Shetty Starts The Day In The 'Right Frame Of Mind'

Shilpa Shetty in a still from her video (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Want to know how to kick start your Mondays? Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is here with a solution. In her new yoga video, we see the diva showing us the way "to start your day with the right frame of mind." Shilpa's love for yoga is known to all her fans. This time we see her performing "eka pada vasisthasana" or one-legged side plank. In the caption, Shilpa wrote, "Honestly, for me, nothing works better than Yoga when I need to delve into a day or week full of activities with a clear head and a rather high level of energy."

Shilpa Shetty added that this particular asana helped her "improve balance, concentration, and focus." She went on to mention other benefits of this exercise, "It also helps strengthen and improve flexibility in the wrist; while strengthening the forearms, shoulders, and spine. It also works on strengthening and toning the obliques, and stabilising the core." In fact, it is the secret to Shilpa Shetty's energy-filled days. She wrote, "This routine helps me start off my day on an energetic note." Fans are saluting this fitness queen with heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Here is Shilpa Shetty's post:

Wait, we are not done yet. There is another "motivation" video by Shilpa Shetty that needs your attention. Here, Shilpa is performing the "utthan pristhasana" or the lizard pose. Shilpa wrote, "Giving the body a good stretch early in the day works wonders." Benefits? “It can relieve stress/tension pain by aiding your muscles and mind with blood circulation preparing your body for the day ahead. So, I decided to start my day under head under the sky, feet on the ground, with the chirping birds and O2 with the Utthan Pristhasana, or the Lizard pose. It not only improves the body's flexibility, but also helps open up hamstrings, hip flexors, and groin, “ the actress wrote.

As per Shilpa Shetty, "Nature + Yoga really has a way to heal holistically." Take a look at the social media upload:

Shilpa Shetty is a powerhouse of motivation and we have proof. In one of her posts, she wrote, "Be your own warrior; strong enough to make and defend positive change in your life." Even during Shilpa's low times in life, she takes refuge in yoga. "Whether it's a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It's the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced." The actress ended her note with a touch of encouragement, "Start slow and gradually move from one asana to the next."

Shilpa Shetty is currently a judge on the TV dance reality show, Super Dancer 4. Her last film project was Hungama 2.