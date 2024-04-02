Raveena Tandon On Letting Go Of Movies Due To Inappropriate Costumes: 'I Had To Live My Life My Way'

Image was shared by Raveena Tandon. (courtesy: officialraveenatandon)

Veteran actress Raveena Tandon has always been vocal about her journey in Bollywood. In a recent chat with NDTV, the actress opened up about how during her younger days, she had let go of certain projects because she thought that the costumes or dance moves were inappropriate. During the talk, Raveena discussed that there were times when she said, “No, I am not going to do this step. No, I am not going to wear this costume.” The star further added, “I have given up so many movies where I was not comfortable with the costumes that I was given to wear. There were so many songs where I have said, ‘Sorry, but I don't think that this is appropriate and I have stood by that.' There have been times where I had to sacrifice a couple of movies and stuff for that. But then, so be it. But I had to live my life my way.”

Talking about the positive change in the film industry, Raveena Tandon mentioned, “The industry has definitely changed for the positive. We have evolved, and come a long way from the time where women were not allowed to give their opinion to the point that if they were giving their opinion, they were not heard, to the point now, that they give their opinion. And now, to the point where they give their opinion and assert, they are called aggressive. It's been a shifting change. But nonetheless, I think it has been a great positive change. We see a lot more women on the work front now. A lot in our workplace, in the corporate world, which is our film corporate world now, a lot of platform heads who are women.”

Raveena Tandon also talked about how the majority of shows on OTT platforms are being headlined by women. The star said, “There were so many women-driven shows now. So many of our women actors (are) headlining shows. So, in fact, if you see OTT platforms, there is a more majority of women headlining shows than men. So, it is something that is a great change.”

On the work front, Raveena Tandon's film Patna Shuklla was recently released on Disney+ Hotstar. Click here to read the film's review by NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee.