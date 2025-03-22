How Ranbir Kapoor Helped His <i>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</i> Co-Star Poorna Jagannathan Produce Her Play

Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a cult favourite in the Bollywood rom-com genre.

A killer album, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry, and Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin's solid friendship, were all the perfect ingredients to make this film a blockbuster.

Poorna Jagannathan played a small role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani too. She essayed the character of Riana Sarai, a tour conductor who plays an essential part in helping Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), get his dream job.

Speaking of the lovely memories she has from the film, Poorna told ANI, "I loved working with Ayan and Ranbir. It was such a privilege. It was such a gift. Right after I did Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani, I went and produced my play called Nirbhaya. And Ranbir was its first investor. He was the first one who gave me money to get this play kicked off. And we toured that, we ended up touring that play globally for three years."

She added, "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was an important movie for me to be part of because of my friendship with Ranbir and his generosity, my friendship with Ayan. It had a significant impact on my life. It was an iconic movie."

On the work front, Poorna was last seen in Deli Boys, a Pakistani comedy about two brothers (Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh) who inherit their father's legal empire after his death. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

As for Ranbir Kapoor, he was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.