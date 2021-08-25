How Long Can You Keep Up With Gabriella Demetriades' 30-Minute Work Out Routine?

Gabriella Demetriades in a still from her video (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Gabriella Demetriades' work out routine will make you sweat just by looking at it. If you are looking for some mid-week motivation, Gabriella Demetriades has got you covered. On her Instagram, Gabriella shared glimpses of her 30-minute work out and oh boy, it does look intense. Gabriella promises that her work out sets will definitely give you an endorphin kick: "Want a better frame of mind? This 25-30 workout will get those endorphins going." In the captions, Gabriella detailed her Wednesday work out routine, which includes: "15 squats, 15 press push, 15 kick backs, 15 dead lifts, 15 shoulder taps (I added a little glute activation to the taps)". "Repeat for four rounds without a break," she added.

Every now and then, Gabriella Demetriades shares glimpses of what goes behind her fitness story. "Yoga flow to start your day," she once captioned the post.

On Sundays, here's how Gabriella Demetriades sweats it out: "Every minute on the minute do the following movements without a break! Follow off with a run or skip (preferably 10 thousand steps)."

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal started dating sometime in 2018 after connecting through common friends. In July 2019, the couple welcomed their first child - son Arik. Mahikaa, 18, and Myra, 14, are also Arjun Rampal's daughters with this former wife, model Mehr Jesia - they got divorced in 2019. Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model and also owns the fashion label Deme Love. Arjun Rampal was last seen in the Zee 5 movie Nail Polish.