How Is Your Gym Workout Harming Your Skin? Experts Explain

Although sweating is your body's natural way of cooling down, it may seriously harm your skin, hair, and scalp. If you go to the gym regularly and work out hard every day, sweating can result in blocked pores, oily and itchy scalp, and acne. It might be difficult to maintain good skin and hair when you sweat a lot due to regular workouts. In a joint post shared on Instagram, dermatologist Jaishree Sharad and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala share 4 common gym skincare mistakes to avoid.

Skincare mistakes to avoid at the gym, according to dermatologist and fitness trainer

1. Not wearing breathable activewear

Your skin needs to breathe! Tight, non-breathable fabrics trap sweat and bacteria, leading to body acne and irritation. Similarly, wearing dark-coloured clothes while exercising can cause your body to sweat more. To beat the heat, dress in light-colored, airy and breathable fabrics.

2. Tie up that hair

Keeping your hair open during a workout transfers sweat and oils to your face and back, causing breakouts. Tie it up in a high pony or bun to keep your skin clear. Choose a workout-friendly hairstyle using gentle hair ties.

3. Hands off your face

Your hands touch multiple surfaces at the gym, making them a hotspot for germs. To avoid gym-related skin issues and potential infections, it's crucial to avoid touching your face as much as possible. Always use a clean towel or blot gently with a tissue.

4. Ditch the makeup

Makeup mixed with sweat creates a breeding ground for acne and irritation. If you want to cover your already there acne with something, pimple patches may be a better alternative than foundation. Always cleanse your face before your workout for a fresh, breathable skin.

Train hard, but let your skin breathe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.