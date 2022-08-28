How Katrina Kaif Spent Her Sunday. See Post

A still from the video. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif is enjoying her Sunday to the fullest, and her new post on Instagram stands as proof. Amid her busy schedule, the actress has shared a video offering glimpse of her weekend vibes. In the video, she can be seen sitting on the balcony, posing for the camera. She attached the song Come With Me by Surfaces. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Sunday vibes". Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. Check out the post below:

On Saturday, Katrina Kaif shared some glamorous pictures of herself in a white t-shirt and dungaree Sharing the post, she wrote, "Musings". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has been keeping her Insta fan updated by sharing pictures and videos with her Phone Bhoot cast, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Sharing a post with her "boys", she wrote, "Back with my (phone and bhoot emoticons) boys". Soon after she shared the post, co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Rickshaw ke hote hain teen Pahiye Katrina kaif sabse Sahi hai"

Here have a look

Phone Bhoot is helmed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It is slated to release on November 4. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on October 7.

Announcing the new date, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Ringing in with an update. Phone Bhoot will now release on 4th November at cinemas near you." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.