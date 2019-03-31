How Karisma And Samiera Turned Kareena Kapoor's Working Saturday Into A Fun Day

Karisma Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Busy star Kareena Kapoor was spotted going to work on the weekend - she was papped at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio, shooting for one of her projects. But before you think it was an all work and no play kinda Saturday for Kareena, you need to see this. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and her teenaged daughter Sameira made Kareena's working Saturday a special one by dropping by on the sets for a surprise visit! And it always calls for a happy picture when the Kapoor sisters are together. On Instagram, Karisma shared a photo from her chilling session with Kareena and wrote: "Visitors on set today! Favourites!"

The photo may be in monochrome but Karisma and Sameira must have surely brightened Kareena's day at work. Take a look at Karisma's post here:

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor was spotted playing with her two-year-old son Taimur at their Mumbai residence before she left for work.

Kareena Kapoor has often spoken about juggling her duties of being a mother and also a sought after star with a packed roster. Speaking to IANS earlier this year, she said she takes out time not only for Taimur but also for some quality family time with others as well: "Look, it is not just Taimur but I also manage time for my family. Balancing professional and personal life is an art and I have learnt it. But I think I do it because I love spending time with my family and with Taimur. When you love something, you find a way to do it. And giving family quality time is something that I have worked on, even before my baby was born because my family is my strength. In a way, I think balancing every aspect of my life comes quite naturally to me."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Currently is busy with two films - Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar and Takht, a period drama with an ensemble cast, to be directed by Karan Johar.

