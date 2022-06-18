Inside Singham Actor Kajal Aggarwal's Pre-Birthday Dinner Date

Kajal Aggarwal shared this image. (courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal is up for some more celebrations this year. The actress is prepping up for her birthday. She will turn 37 on June 19. Well, you may not be familiar with pre-birthday celebrations but for our celebrities, it's not something new. But that doesn't make these occasions less charming. We know it by looking at Kajal's pre-birthday bash. The actress dived into the weekend with photos from an outing. In the photos, Kajal is seen posing in front of delectable cakes. On the table, we can also spot other exotic dishes placed for her and her friend. In the photos, Kajal, dressed in a grey and black dress, looks as radiant as ever. For the caption, she simply chose a hashtag that read, "pre-birthday dinner date."

It's a splendid year for Kajal Aggarwal. She gave birth to a son in April and sent her fans gushing over the news. She has posted about the baby boy without revealing his face. In one post, we see the actress lovingly holding him in her arms. The baby looks oh-so-cute in a white outfit. She wrote, "Neil Kitchlu. The love of my life. Heartbeat". Of course, fans and friends flooded the comment space with love. Among them were present some celebrities too. Actress Keerthy Suresh commented, "Omg" and added several emoticons. Raashii Khanna dropped two heart emoticons in the comment section.

Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. On May 8, Kajal shared an adorable photo of the newborn as it lay sleeping on her chest. She wrote a long caption, "Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body. And it's such a scary thing, but more than that, it's beautiful. And I still have so much to learn. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it."

She added, "God chose you, my little prince. I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don't you ever forget that."

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika. Dulquer Salman and Aditi Rao Hydari were also part of the film