How Hrithik Roshan Overcame His Stammering Issues

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Hrithik Roshan has openly discussed his past stammering issues. Regular speech therapy sessions helped him significantly overcome stuttering. His sister, Sunaina, highlighted his dedication to morning speech classes.

Speaking about the bullying Hritikh faced at school, Sunaina told Pinkvilla, "I was too young to do that. I got married at a very young age. He was an introvert, and I was an extrovert. But he did a lot to stop stuttering, and hats off to him. I remember he would wake up at 4:35, do his speech classes, and slowly come out of it."

Speaking about family bonds, Sunaina said, "A lot of people, I'm not talking about illnesses, but when there are happy times, they're all there together enjoying. But for us, when we have an illness issue, we come together as a family, we support each other, and we come out of it."

Sunaina fondly spoke about how despite being the younger brother, Sunaina has always felt that Hrithik looked out for her like an elder brother.

She shared, "My brother's always been the elder brother to me. He's never treated me like an elder sister. He's always been the elder brother to me. Very protective. Now now, of course, but earlier, very. That's what brothers are."

On the work front, Hrithik is busy shooting for War 2, he will also turn director for Krrish 4.