How Hema Malini Is 'Relaxing' With Dharmendra After Birthday Celebrations

Hema Malini, who celebrated her 73rd birthday with her family and close friends earlier this month, is "relaxing" with her husband, actor Dharmendra, now. The actress shared a photo of herself and Dharmendra on Tuesday and thanked her well-wishers for sending her "lovely messages" on her birthday. She wrote: "A BIG Thank you to all those who have wished me and sent lovely messages on my birthday. Have gone through all of them and I'm left with a feeling of joy and gratitude receiving so much love from all of you! Thank you all. Relaxing after the celebrations... #celebration #aftercelebration." In the picture, Hema Malini and Dharmendra look cute together as he puts his arm around her shoulder and smiles for the camera.

A couple of days after her birthday, Hema Malini posted photos from the celebrations. The pictures feature the Sholey actress cutting her birthday cake with her daughter Esha Deol, Dharmendra and veteran actor Sanjay Khan, who has worked with Dharmendra and Hema Malini. "Birthday celebrations at home with family and few close friends,' the actress captioned the photos. Take a look:

Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1979 and the couple are parents to two daughters - Esha and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra was then already married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he has four children - sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have co-starred in films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl.