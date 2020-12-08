Hema Malini's Birthday Wish For Husband Dharmendra Is As Cute As They Are

Hema Malini shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dreamgirlhemamalini)

Highlights Dharmendra turned 85 on Tuesday

Hema Malini posted two photos on his birthday

"Yesteryear and now," she wrote in the caption

On Dharmendra's 85th birthday, the sweetest wish came from his wife, actress Hema Malini. The Dream Girl co-stars got married in 1979 but more on that later. On Tuesday, Hema Malini posted a set of photographs comprising a throwback of herself and Dharmendra and a recent picture of themselves and accompanied it with an adorable caption. "Yesteryear and now. Your respect, blessings and love have kept us together all these years," the 72-year-old actress wrote in the greeting for her husband. The first photo is the cutest throwback you will see on the Internet today. It features Hema Malini and Dharmendra posing for the camera adorably.

Check out Hema Malini's post here:

Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1979 and the couple are parents to two daughters - Esha and Ahana Deol. At that time, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he has four children - two sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, as well as two daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta. When the veteran actor married Hema Malini, he didn't divorce Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have worked together in films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera and Dream Girl.

Earlier in the day, Sunny, Bobby and Esha Deol shared heartwarming posts on social media to wish their dad. "#happy #birthday #papa. The greatest actor and the greatest human being in this world. The world loves you. Be happy always. That's the only way we want to see you. Give us all your sorrows. We love you, Papa," wrote Sunny while Bobby's caption read: "Love you, Papa... Happy birthday." Esha Deol's birthday greeting read: "'Holding on to this hand for eternity'...Love you, papa. Happy birthday. Wish you happiness and the best of health always."

Dharmendra was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, co-starring his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.