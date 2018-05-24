How Gauri Khan Celebrated KKR's Win In Kolkata. See Pic

Eden Gardens was really, really missing Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday especially after Kolkata Knight Riders won against Rajasthan Royals at last night's Indian Premier League match. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan was celebrating KKR's win at a sangeet with her friends in Kolkata. Sharing a photo with her friends, Gauri Khan wrote: "Ladies sangeet and KKR... celebrations in Calcutta," and as location, she added Eden Gardens. In the photo, Gauri and her friends can be seen dressed in festive traditional wear - Gauri stood out in a maroon and black ensemble paired with gold jewellery. A section of Gauri Khan's Instafam cheered for Team Kolkata Knight Riders while another division pointed out how stunning the women in the photo are: "This group can surely beat the cast of Veere Di Wedding," read a comment.
Gauri Khan, who is known for her exquisite line of home decor ideas, was also recently spotted at filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's home, having dinner with friends like Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Chunky and Bhavana Panday and Sajid Khan.
Just like Shah Rukh's Instagram, Gauri's feed too is full of cheering posts for KKR. This is how the Khan couple have been celebrating KKR's win and cheering for the team on Instagram:
Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan are parents to three children - Suhana just celebrated her 18th birthday and Aryan, 20, is studying films in California. The youngest one AbRam will celebrate his fifth birthday this year. Both Suhana and AbRam regularly accompany Shah Rukh to the IPL matches.