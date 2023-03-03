How Deepika Padukone's Biggest Cheerleader Ranveer Singh Reacted To Her Oscar Gig

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone.(courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone is all set to attend the 95th Academy Awards this month, where she will be presenting an award. The actress, on Thursday night, shared the first slate of Oscar presenters that were unveiled by the Academy and she wrote: "#Oscars #oscars95." In no time, the actress' post was flooded with comments from fans and friends. Deepika's biggest cheerleader - her husband Ranveer Singh quickly dropped a smiling face with a halo emoji along with a few clap emojis. Deepika's golfer sister Anisha Padukone wrote "Boom." "Can't wait to watch you Deepu," Neha Dhupia's comment read. Sayani Gupta wrote: "Woohoooooo." Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania also cheered for her in the comments.

Here's a screenshot of comments:

Screenshot of comments on Deepika Padukone's post.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

Ranveer Singh is unarguably, Deepika Padukone's biggest cheerleader. The actor was cheering for his wife from the stadium when Deepika unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy last year. The actor, who was constantly commenting on her Cannes posts last year ( where she was on jury duty), flew to the French Riviera to be with her. Talk about goals.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re.