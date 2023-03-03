'It's Deepika Padukone's World And We Are Just Living In It': Twitter On Her Oscar Gig

Deepika Padukone was on Cannes jury duty last year. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

It is going to be a big year for India at the 95th Academy Awards what with three big nominations for RRR song Naatu Naatu and documentaries All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers. Bonus - a Naatu Naatu live performance by Rahul Sipligunj and Kalabhairava. Also, Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the Oscars this year. She will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy among others (the second late of presenters is yet to be unveiled). Twitter users are in a euphoric mood as they decided to be Deepika Padukone's cheer squad. Let's take a look at some of the tweets here:

"This is the best news in 2023," wrote a fan.

"Deepika Padukone and Riz Ahmed presenting at the Oscars...what did I do to deserve this," an excited fan wrote.

deepika padukone and riz ahmed presenting at the oscars..what did i do to deserve this #oscarspic.twitter.com/5mzR2PXLrb — pathaani (@dpobsessed) March 2, 2023

Inputs from another Twitter user:

After and Before #Pathaan success

1. #DeepikaPadukone became 1st Indian to open Fifa World Cup

2. Now #DeepikaPadukone is invited as a presenter at #Oscars95

Such a proud moment!



Upcoming movie where DP can be seen

1. #Jawan (cameo)

2. #ProjectK

3. #Fighter — SRKxHRX (@ConcentratedH21) March 3, 2023

Cheers echoed.

Just here to hype my girl, & i am so proud of her #DeepikaPadukonehttps://t.co/WAMtV7zlL7pic.twitter.com/JA5dYW9zaO — C (@BinBoleBaatein) March 3, 2023

"It's the Deepika Padukone's world and we just living in it," another tweet read.

Its THE deepika padukone's world and we just livin in it pic.twitter.com/yOtVVTPsaa — (@yeab_ema) March 2, 2023

"Another Day Another Slay Only Deepika can Relate," read another tweet. Where's the lie thought?

Another Day Another Slay Only Deepika can Relate #DeepikaPadukonehttps://t.co/HcqTwpv7Ad — C (@pari_870) March 3, 2023

Deepika Padukone won't be the only Indian actor at the Oscars this year. Ram Charan fans unite.

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to the world of International events. Last year, she unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy along with Iker Casillas. Last year, also attended the Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show. Deepika Padukone, a Cannes veteran, attended the Film Festival as a jury member last year. The actress has also been a regular attendee at the Met Gala over the last few years.