How Daniel Radcliffe Added A Magical Touch To Sanya Malhotra's Birthday

Sanya Malhotra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sanyamalhotra_ )

Highlights Sanya Malhotra turned 28 on Tuesday

Daniel Radcliffe wished her on social media

Sanya will next be seen in Anurag Basu's crime drama anthology Ludo

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe made Sanya Malhotra's birthday quite magical and how. The Dangal actress got a special birthday wish from the Hollywood star on Tuesday, all thanks to her friend Junaid Hussain Nahvi. Sanya, who turned 28 on Tuesday, shared a video, which features Daniel and her friend Junaid wishing her on her Instagram story and it will make every Potterhead go green with envy. In the clip, Daniel, who famously starred as wizard Harry Potter in the fantasy drama franchise based on JK Rowling's bestsellers of the same name, can be heard saying: "Hi there, I am here with Junaid. Hello, Sanya, happy birthday! Wherever you are, I hope you're having a great day!" Sanya shared the video along with a GIF of the Harry Potter franchise's character Rubeus Hagrid (played by Robbie Coltrane) clapping.

Other than Daniel Radcliffe, the Harry Potter series featured Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the lead roles. The last part of the series - Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 - was released in July, 2011.

Now, take a look at the aforementioned Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Sanya Malhotra's Instagram story.

On the work front, Sanya will next be seen in Anurag Basu's crime drama anthology Ludo, in which she will co-star with Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh (with whom she has previously worked in Dangal). She will also be seen playing Vidya Balan's daughter in Shakuntala Devi.

Sanya made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 super hit film Dangal. After starring in Dangal, she featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha and Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao.