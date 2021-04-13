How Cute Is This Video Of Anita Hassanandani With Her Little Cupcake Aaravv?

Anita Hassanandani with her baby boy. (Image courtesy: anitahassanandani )

Highlights On Monday, Anita posted a too-sweet-for-words clip on Instagram

The Cuppy Cake Song by Buddy Castle plays in the backdrop

Anita wrote in the caption, "My" followed by a cupcake emoji

Did you see TV star Anita Hassanandani's latest Instagram upload? We bet you haven't seen anything cuter. On Monday, Anita Hassanandani posted a too-sweet-for-words clip on the platform. She can be seen playing with her baby boy, Aaravv, who is busy napping. Mommy decided to snuggle next to the little one and is bubbling with joy. The Cuppy Cake song by Buddy Castle plays in the backdrop. Anita Hassanandani wrote in the caption, "My" followed by a cupcake emoji. Her fans and colleagues from the television industry filled up the comments space with lots of love. Actress Mouni Roy left a heart while Surbhi Jyoti said "mine too."

Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child in February, this year. The actress has only made us gush since announcing her pregnancy. In another 'aww'dorable video, the mother-son duo can be seen enjoying the evergreen childhood song Lakdi Ki Kathi. "Who loves this song? My Jaan," read the caption.

The couple even created an Instagram page for Aaravv. On Rohit Reddy's birthday, last month, a cute pic of Aarav along with the birthday cake made its way to the timeline. "Happy birthday Dad! Love you to the moon and back," read the post.

After being blessed with their bundle of joy, the couple treated us to the sweetest posts. ICYMI, here they are:

Anita Hassanandani, in a post, spoke about Rohit Reddy being a hands-on dad. "Since we both are working parents, it is really really important that we share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn't fall upon just one of us. Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby's schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib or change the diapers and clothes," she wrote.

Anita Hassanandani is best known for her performance in popular serials such as Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. She has also worked in movies like Kucch Toh Hai and Krishna Cottage.