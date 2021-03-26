New Mom Anita Hassanandani And Baby Aaravv In A Super Cute Video

Anita Hassanandani in a still from the video. (courtesy: anitahassanandani)

TV star Anita Hassanandani blessed our Instagram feed with a super cute video on Friday. In the video, she can be seen playing with her little son Aaravv, who sits curled up in her lap as the song Lakdi Ki Kaathi plays in the backdrop. Anita, sharing the video on Instagram, wrote in her caption: "Who loves this song. My Jaan." She added a couple of heart and balloon emojis. Anita Hassanandani's friends from the television industry and her fans filled up the comments section of her post with lots of love.

The couple welcomed their first child - a baby boy - on February 9. Rohit Reddy made the big announcement with an adorable post. The picture had a glimpse of Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy days. "It's a boy," read the caption on the baby announcement post.

Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in the year 2013. She is best known for starring in popular TV shows such as Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali, to name a few. She has also starred in movies like Kucch Toh Hai and Krishna Cottage. Anita was last seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 4. She played the role of Vishakha Khanna.

Other than TV shows, the actress has also worked in several Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films such as Sreeram, Veera Kannadiga, Aadanthe Ado Type, Yeh Dil and Hero, to name a few.