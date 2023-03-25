3 Idiots Sequel: Pick Up The Phone Virus, Sorry Boman Irani - Sharman Joshi Can Explain

Boman Irani in a still from the video. (courtesy: boman_irani)

Wait, what? Are the makers gearing up for a sequel of 3 Idiots? Well, not just us, Boman Irani is equally surprised. The actor, in a fun video, has addressed the rumours around the sequel of the Rajkumar Hirani. It all started after a picture featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi went viral on social media. Courtesy: Sharman's promotional tour for Congratulations. Now, let us focus on what Boman Irani, who played the role of Viru Sahastrabudhhe aka Virus, has to say. Referring to the viral image, the actor asked, “What are you guys up to? It is out already and the clip has gone viral? How can you guys think about 3 idiotswithout Virus? Thank God, Kareena informed me about this. I would never have known only. This is not fair. This is not fair, guys. Cooking up something this big and not even informing us? Is this your decency? Where is the friendship? I thought we were friends. I am sure that Jaaved Jaffari has no clue about it. Please call, Jaaved.” The text attached to the post read, “How can they make a 3 Idiots sequel without Virus? Virus villain nahi hoga toh kaun hoga, aur kya hi hoga??” To this, Sharman replied, “Sorry Virus.. I mean Boman Irani sir, Aap please gussa mat kijiye, I will explain in detail shortly... Please phone utha lena.”

Before Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor, who played Aamir Khan's love interest, shared her thoughts about the latest rumours. In a video, she says, “I just got to know when I was on a holiday, that these three were up to something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from that secret that three are keeping from us. Like something is fishy and please don't say this is Sharman's movie promotion. I think they are gunning for a sequel but only these three. Like how can... without me? I don't think even Boman knows about it." The actress, along with the video, wrote, "I can't believe this! How can they do this without me? Boman Irani have they kept this a secret from you also?" Replying to the post, R Madhavan said, “Arre Arre, nothing like that Bebo, Kareena Kapoor. I am equally shocked that Sharman Joshi did not call you, this is the ONLY thing he was asked to do.”



3 Idiots also starred Mona Singh in a crucial role.