How Birthday Girl Sunny Leone's Day Was Made Special By Husband Daniel Weber

Daniel shared this image of Sunny Leone . (courtesy: dirty99)

Highlights Sunny Leone turned 39-years-old on Wednesday

The actress is currently in Los Angeles with her family

"You are the greatest wife, mother and lover," wrote Daniel Weber

Happy birthday, Sunny Leone! As the actress blows out 39 candles on her birthday cake, her fans, friends and family members posted lovely greetings for her on social media. One wish that is extra special, happens to be from Sunny's husband Daniel Weber. Daniel posted a stunning picture of the birthday girl with a bouquet and a balloon in her hands. In his birthday note, Daniel wrote: "Happy birthday baby! You are so much in life and I wish every day I can tell you everything that comes to my mind. You are the greatest wife, mother and lover. An inspiration to millions and a role model. Iconic ! You have never cared what anyone has ever thought and took your own path in life even when the road was less traveled. Be proud of yourself and all you have achieved all while staying so humble. I love you so much. Love you baby love."

Read Daniel Weber's post here:

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone, who is currently in Los Angeles (going by her latest Instagram posts), shared a happy video, in which she thanked her fans for all the wishes. I know that we are so far apart and it is really difficult to be doing things but I still love you," she said in the video. In her caption, Sunny wrote: "Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life."

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen as a host in the TV reality show SplitsvillaBigg Boss Season 5. She has featured in Bollywood films like Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela among others.