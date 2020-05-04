Sunny Leone's 'Epic Prank' On Husband Daniel Weber Will Leave You In Splits

Sunny Leone shared this photo (courtesy sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's couple times are just too much fun. In coronavirus lockdown, Sunny and Daniel are doing it all - from having date nights in the dining room to cracking up their Instafam with super hilarious pranks on each other. On Sunday, Sunny Leone Instagrammed a video where she did a prank on Daniel and his reaction was hilarious. Sunny set up a scene with fake blood and a "rotten banana" to make it look like she cut her finger with knife. When she screamed and called Daniel, he was seen being paranoid as he ran around to find a cloth. Then Sunny Leone showed him the camera and laughed. Sharing the hilarious video, Sunny Leone wrote, "Yes, this is really happening! Lol epic prank on Daniel weber." She also added. "Statutory Warning: No finger was hurt in making of this video. It's a rotten banana." ROFL. Take a look:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber keep sharing hilarious videos of themselves on social media. A few days back, they had a revenge game of sorts. Daniel, in placards, revealed Sunny Leone's lockdown routine - living in pajamas, sleeping all day and being lazy. Sunny shared the video on her Instagram profile and hinted that the revenge game is on. Take a look:

Sunny Leone also shared a video where she exposed Daniel Weber "lounging around and resting." LOL. "Here you go guys... the truth!! Daniel Weber lounging around and resting," she wrote. Take a look:

Sunny Leone got married to Daniel Weber in January, 2011. They are parents to daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the 2019 comedy-drama Arjun Patiala where she shared screen space with Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon. She has films such as Koka Kola and Helen to look forward to.