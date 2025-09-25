How Aryan Khan's <i>Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Made Bobby Deol's <i>Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela</i> Viral Again

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, marking the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, is making the right noises. Besides the star-studded cast, the Netflix series has given Bollywood buffs a fresh dose of nostalgia through its two viral song sequences.

One of them shows Raghav Juyal singing the hit track Kaho Na Kaho from the 2004 Emraan Hashmi-led thriller Murder. The second is the 1997 chartbuster Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from the movie Gupt: The Hidden Truth, headlined by Bobby Deol. Both these songs used in The Ba***ds of Bollywood feature the original stars, making the scenes extra special.

Thanks to The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela is once again trending on YouTube.

In the new version portrayed in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the song is picturised on Bobby Deol's character Ajay Talvar, a fictional Bollywood superstar, from his late-90s film Sailaab. In one of the episodes, the track connects Ajay with Mona Singh's character, Neeta. She was digitally inserted as a background dancer in the peppy number.

FYI: It was Bhanu Khan who featured in the original Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela music video. Udit Narayan and Sunita Rao lent their vocals for the song, which was directed by Viju Shah with lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi.

Needless to mention, Udit Narayan is over the moon at the revival of the hit track. The singer, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, revealed that he “always believed” that the song was “timeless.”

Udit Narayan shared, “Seeing it come alive again after so many years feels very special. The melody and the lyrics are the biggest reasons why this song still connects. It's amazing to see that the new generation is loving it — it feels like they have discovered this song all over again.”

“I feel very happy when I see so many reels being made on this song. People are dancing, lip-syncing, enjoying it in their own way — it shows that good music never gets old,” he added.

Coming to The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the web show, which was released on September 18, is a satirical take on the Hindi film industry. The series, led by Lakshya, is produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Aanya Singh, Manoj Pahwa and Manish Chaudhari are also seen in important roles, apart from cameos by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.