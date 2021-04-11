How Ankita Lokhande Celebrated '3 Years of Togetherness' With Beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande with beau Vicky Jain. (Image courtesy: @ankitalokhande)

Highlights Ankita Lokhande completed 3 years with beau Vicky Jain on Saturday

Ankita posted a video of their celebration on Instagram

In the video, the couple can be seen dancing on a romantic track

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is currently dating Vicky Jain, a businessman, completed three years with him on Saturday. Ankita recently posted a glimpse of their celebration on social media. The actress uploaded a heart-touching clip of their dance on Instagram. The lovebirds are giving us major couple goals in this video. The clip features Ankita and Vicky dancing on the romantic track Sapna Jahan from the film Brothers. While Ankita is dancing in a peach saree, Vicky is sporting a white kurta-pyjama. In her caption, the Manikarnika actress wrote, "Teen saal...3 years of togetherness."

Going by the backdrop of the video, it seems that Ankita and Vicky went out for a family dinner on the occasion.

See her post here:

Ankita also posted a video of her three-year-long "journey" with beau Vicky Jain on the platform. The clip features a few videos and some pictures of the couple, in which they are seen enjoying each other's presence.

She wrote, "Vicky Anky...Our journey till now...#viank."

See the post here:

A day after the occasion, Ankita is now feeling "overwhelmed". Her latest Instagram post will tell you why. The actress posted a few pictures of herself on the platform, in which she can be seen posing with gifts that she received from her fans. One picture in the series shows greeting cards, photo frames, cake, etc. being placed on the table. Ankita accompanied her post with a heartwarming note for her fans. In her caption, she thanked the fans who sent her gifts on the occasion.

"So yesterday was overwhelming for Vicky and me...And today I wanna take this opportunity and tell you all that I'm truly blessed and grateful to be loved like this. Yesterday our whole day was just about surprises and gifts from my dear #ankuholics #viank ..thanks a lot for loving me so unconditionally. I truly value this...Yesterday I saw and tried to post every possible edit made by you all...so much hard work guys... I have no words to express.. every edit was so beautiful with so much emotion and love..." her caption read.

Ankita also made a request to her fans in the caption. "...you all are very special to me and I know that you love me unconditionally but please I would request you not to spend so much money on me .. pls use it for something better or for someone who needs it please...your love and care are sufficient for Vicky and me. But you guys are amazing... I love you and thank you once again from the bottom of my heart...spread love and positivity," she added.

Take a look at her post:

Ankita Lokhande was previously in a relationship with her Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. They dated for six years before parting ways in 2016. Ankita's former boyfriend and actor Sushant died on June 14 last year.

In terms of work, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in 2019. Ankita then appeared in Baaghi 3 last year. Ankita is best known for her role in popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta.