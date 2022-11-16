How Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma And Others Wished Birthday Boy Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur shared this image. (courtesy: adityaroykapur)

Aditya Roy Kapur is celebrating his 37th birthday today and we cannot get over all the adorable birthday wishes that he's been getting from his industry friends. Actors Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi and others wished the actor on their respective social media handles. On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Aditya Roy Kapur on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Aditya! Wishing you love and light always." Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor, who also wished his Malang co-star, revealed about their upcoming project in his birthday note for Aditya. Sharing a collage of himself with the actor on his Instagram story, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Aditya! Looking forward to our next project after Malang together, coming in 2023! Wishing you all the happiness and success always! See you soon."

Sanjana Sanghi too had a special post for her Rashtra Kavach Om co-star. Sharing an adorable picture of herself with him on her Instagram, the actor wrote, "The birthday of a music loving, forever caring, Luna doting and sometimes sulking Dear. Happiest of happys to you."

Check out the actors' birthday posts for Aditya Roy Kapur here:

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is the younger brother of film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and brother-in-law of actor Vidya Balan, was last seen in Rashtra Kavach Om, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. Before that the actor was seen in the 2020 film Malang, co-starring Disha Patani.

Aditya Roy Kapur is known for his roles in Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani among others.

Aditya Roy Kapoor will be soon seen in the crime thriller Gumraah, co-starring Mrunal Thakur.