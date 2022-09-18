How Alia Bhatt Wished Her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor On Her Birthday

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is celebrating her 29th birthday today (September 18), has received an adorable wish from her BFF, Alia Bhatt. The Brahmastra actress shared a stunning picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy bday sissie," followed by sun and honey emoticons. In the images, Alia and Akansha are hugging each other, posing for the camera. Alia looks pretty in a yellow sequin dress, while Akansha can be seen in a black bodycon ensemble. Alia and Akansha are childhood friends.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's birthday post for BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor:

At Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was one of the bridesmaids. She shared pictures from her Mehendi, in which Alia can be seen consoling her as she sobbed uncontrollably. In the caption, she wrote, "the (de)escalation of ARK's emotions at every wedding, ever." Check out the post below:

Speaking about Alia Bhatt, she is basking in the success of her recently released movie Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy. As per the makers, the film has earned about Rs 300 crore worldwide. Check out the post below:

Coming back to Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, she received an adorable birthday wish from her sister Anushka Ranjan. Sharing cute pictures, she wrote a long note, that read, "All my love and happiness is for you and I would kill any nincompoop who ever hurts you. Holding onto you forever just like I have always. Added in the last picture cause that's you in your truest form Love you poopoo kanchuuu."

Anushka also shared a priceless video featuring some hilarious moments.

Here have a look at the posts:

On the work front, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor made her acting debut in 2020 with the film Guilty, starring Kiara Advani and Gurfateh Pirzada.