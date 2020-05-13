How Adorable Are Newly-Engaged Miheeka Bajaj And Rana Daggubati?

Rana Daggubati with Miheeka Bajaj (courtesy sasharawalbajaj)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are engaged, yay! Rana just introduced Miheeka as his fiancee on Instagram and the Internet can't stop talking about the new couple on the block. Rana confirmed his engagement with Miheeka with a loved up photo on Instagram but a new one was shared by Miheeka's sister-in-law Sasha Rawal Bajaj on her Instagram story, congratulating the couple for their big reveal. In the photo, Miheeka and Rana can be seen sharing a light moment while chilling together at home. Both Miheeka and Rana can be seen smiling ear-to-ear in the photo. How cute! "So excited, baby Miheeka! Welcome to the family, Rana Daggubati. Can't wait to see you guys," Sasha, who is married to Miheeka's brother Samarth Bajaj, wrote on her Instagram story.

On Tuesday, the Baahubali star shared the big news with this post: "And she said 'yes'." However, the engaged couple have not shared any details about the when and where of their wedding. Following Rana's post on Tuesday, congratulations for the soon-to-be married couple poured in on Instagram with the likes of Tamannaah Bhatia, Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Sonam and Anil Kapoor and others showering them with a whole lot of love.

Miheeka is an entrepreneur and runs the interior designing and event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio. She studied Interior Designing at Chelsea University. Her sister-in-law Sasha is designer Kunal Rawal's sister. Kunal Rawal is a close friend of Sonam Kapoor's family and so is Miheeka.