How A R Rahman Made Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Day 'So Blessed'

A new picturefrom Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding album. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary. The couple got married on June 9, and several superstars, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Mani Ratnam, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya, attended the ceremony. Now, to celebrate the occasion, Vignesh has been sharing unseen wedding pictures on his Instagram handle. On Sunday, the filmmaker added new photos to his wedding album, and this time with veteran music composer AR Rahman. In the images, the newlyweds are posing with AR Rahman and his son Ameen.

Sharing the post, Vignesh Shivan captioned it as, "With the most divine , purest human being @arrahman sir :) for making this day so blessed for us thank you sir !Thank you dearest @arrameen for making the day look cute". Check out the post below:

Vignesh Shivan has also shared some pictures with music composer Anirudh Ravichander along with a sweet note. He wrote, "Wit my loving king @anirudhofficial ! Gratitude forever ! Without ur music this wouldn't have been possible. My fellow Albans making the day even more special".

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently in Mumbai as the actress is busy shooting for Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. On Sunday, the couple stepped out to spend the evening with Malaika Arora. Malaika shared a picture with the couple on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations Nayanthara n Vignesh...was so lovely to meet you both." Check out the post below:

On the work front, Nayanthara has several films in her kitty - Godfather with Chiranjeevi and Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran.